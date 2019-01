There’s advertising that grabs you by the face, gives you a shake, and gets your attention by sheer force. Then there’s this.

Lagavulin whisky has once again enlisted its biggest fan, and to celebrate the holidays Nick Offerman doesn’t need to do anything except silently stare into your eyes and sip the sweet nectar in front of a burning yule log . . . for 45 minutes. A little relaxing, a tad unnerving, a lot amazing, it’ll warm the cockles of your holiday heart.