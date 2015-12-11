What Are The Presidential Candidates Climate IQs?

As the world gathers in Paris to hammer out a new comprehensive agreement to tackle climate change, the success or failure of that deal will rest to a great degree on the next president of the United States. Regardless of one’s political or economic views, or scientific understanding of the topic, a lot is at stake for the world’s environment and its economy, so our next choice of president matters. Here then is a summary of the candidates “climate IQ” (focused on the leaders in current polls):