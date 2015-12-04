Let Science Explain Why Your Coworkers Are Slackers

It’s the 19th century, and you are a foreman on a farm. You have two dozen strong laborers working for you, and you need some of them to grab a rope that will pull a plow. The rope is long enough for all the men to pull it. How many would you assign to the task?

In 1913, Max Ringelmann, a French agricultural engineer, conducted what many believe was the first recorded social psychology experiment meant to answer this question. He carefully measured how much force people exerted when they pulled a rope alone, and when they pulled it with up to 28 other people.

His results were surprising. Whenever another person was added to the rope, everyone pulled with less strength. When there were two people on the line, each one pulled with 93% of the force of a single person working alone. Three people each pulled with 85% of the force, and so on. By the time eight people joined the rope, they were each pulling with half the force of a single person. As a result, a team of eight pulled the rope with no more total force than a team of seven. These people weren’t pulling their weight—literally.

This phenomenon is widespread in the 21st-century workplace, too. Putting more team members on a project might not necessarily lead to greater productivity.

The Ringelmann Effect, or the “free rider problem” as it’s more commonly known, is serious and pervasive. The observation that in large groups people tend to contribute less, rather than more, has been confirmed in almost 80 additional studies. But Ringelmann himself took the issue a step further and examined the structural elements of cultures that encourage this behavior.