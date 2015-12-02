Australia: China Hacked Our Weather Service

Australian authorities are alleging China is behind a massive cyberattack on the country’s weather service , the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. The hack of the Bureau of Meteorology’s computers accessed a large amount of proprietary data as well as a high-performance supercomputing center that is used by a host of other Australian government agencies.

According to ABC Australia, sources in the government said the cyberattack was on a large scale and there was “little doubt” the attacks came from China. China denies the allegations.

News of the breach broke as global climate talks began to take place in Paris; although the weather service might not sound like an appealing hacker target, it provides information on everything from crop conditions to shipping lane changes to a host of government agencies.

Appearing on 60 Minutes this past year, FBI director James Comey said that “There are two kinds of big companies in the U.S. … those who’ve been hacked by the Chinese, and those who don’t know they’ve been hacked by the Chinese,” indicating the global scale of the issue.