advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

T-Pain Talks About Maturing As An Artist

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Musician T-Pain reflects on the evolution of his career and the impact that the autotune effect that defined his style has had on the industry and on himself as an artist. On the eve of his new album Stoicville: The Phoenix being released, T-Pain reflects on his career and what it was like to be launched into stardom and the journey he has had thus far.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life