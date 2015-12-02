Zuck’s Not Alone: Here Are Letters Written By Other Moguls To Their Kids

By now, you’ve surely read Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s lengthy open letter to their newborn daughter, Max . In it, they express their hopes that she will actively contribute to their philanthropic goals of improving health care, promoting equality, and expanding access to education and the Internet. The letter also serves as an announcement of the couple’s plans to donate 99% of their Facebook shares to advance these goals.

Zuckerberg’s letter is part of a long tradition of wealthy business moguls who have penned letters of wisdom and advice to their children. Many of these letters have similar themes. The first is that great wealth comes with great responsibility to make the world a better place. The second is that these parents worry that their children will become soft, unambitious, and spoiled because they have been born into such rich families.

In these letters, we get a glimpse of how each scion tries to steer their children on the right path.

John D. Rockefeller, the patriarch of the Rockefeller clan, made his money by cofounding the Standard Oil Company in 1870, which held a monopoly over oil refining and distribution in the U.S. for decades. As he accumulated a fortune, he spent a lot of time pondering how to use that wealth in letters to his only son, John D. Jr.

Often, the letters themselves contained checks. When his son celebrated his 21st birthday in college, for instance, Rockefeller sent him a relatively modest check, along with advice about the value of money.

“I enclose check to your order for twenty-one dollars, for your twenty first birthday, being one for each year… We are grateful beyond measure for your promise and for the confidence your life inspires in us, not only, but in all your friends and acquaintances and this is of more value than all earthly possessions.”

Years later, however, the gifts exchanged become much larger in value. By 1922, when Rockefeller Sr. was 89 years old and one of the wealthiest men in the world, he regularly bestowed large sums of money to his son. He also has a clearer sense of his philanthropic responsibility to the world, which he expected his son to continue–much like Zuckerberg’s hopes for his daughter.

I appreciate more and more each day what your wisdom and intelligence and broad vision in giving has meant to the world. I realize increasingly the tremendous value that attaches to your endorsement of an enterprise, business or philanthropic, and I need not assure you that it will be my great pride, as well as my solemn duty, to endeavor, while emulating your unparalleled generosity, to live up to the high standards of intelligent giving which you have set. Whenever I am discouraged because of the littleness and the meanness and the petty jealousy of men I find renewed courage as I contemplate your patience, your bigness of heart, your Christian tolerance. Whenever I am oppressed with the feeling that one man can do so little even when he is doing his utmost, I only have to review the marvelous accomplishments of your extraordinary life in order to be heartened for the task which lies before me.

Charles Koch, the CEO of Koch Industries, just turned 80 years old. But he still values his father’s thoughts on the value of money. On the wall of his office, he has a framed letter that his father Fred wrote in 1936 when Charles was less than a year old. In the letter, he expresses his concern that his children might squander money from the life insurance policies he purchased for them in the event of his death.