Yahoo Retools Its Messenger App For Today–And Tomorrow

Just how old is Yahoo Messenger? Well, when the service debuted in 1998, it was initially known as Yahoo Pager–and at the time, there was nothing silly or retro about it having a word like “Pager” in its name.

A lot has happened since then. The services it originally competed with–AIM, ICQ, and the like–long ago fell off most people’s radar screens. And a new generation of mobile apps, such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and China’s WeChat, basically reinvented what Yahoo Messenger and others had pioneered.

Now Yahoo is releasing a version of Messenger that’s not just new, but a radical rewrite. It’s available for iOS, Android, as a web app, and as a feature within Yahoo Mail. And it not only attempts to fast-forward the service right into the modern era of mobile messaging, but also get it ready for the next stage of evolution.

GIF search

The redone Messenger has some new features–which, naturally enough, you’ll be most interested in if you’re a Yahoo user who already uses the app to talk to other Yahoo users. You can insert animated GIFs from Tumblr, tap a heart to register your approval for any message, and have unlimited ability to delete any message or photo you’ve ever shared. Overall, though, it’s less about cramming in additional functionality and more about creating a platform that’s fast, reliable, and powerful. (It incorporates technology from Cooliris, a startup with a long history of making impressively zippy apps and web services, which Yahoo bought a year ago.)

Rather than sending out a message or image and waiting for a response from the other end, the new Messenger is built to store data locally and sync it across the Internet in the background. This has several benefits: For instance, if you share a photo, your recipient will see a low-resolution version immediately, while a full-res one gets synced over. And if you’re somewhere with spotty connectivity–or with no Internet at all, such as on a plane–you can still use all of Messenger’s features, knowing that anything you send will go out once you’re back online.

The store-locally-and-sync approach also lets you swipe your way back through a thread of messages and images as fast as your thumb can take you, without the app getting bogged down as it fetches old content across the net.

Yahoo senior vice president Jeff Bonforte–who happens to be in charge of rolling out the all-new Messenger during the latest flurry of speculation about Yahoo being sold off or chopped up–cheerfully acknowledges that this all-new Messenger is arriving none too soon. “The previous Messenger lasted for 15 years, 10 of which were very good,” he told me. As his team worked on the update, it found improving it so addictive that it could have kept on postponing its release indefinitely. “The disappointment for me,” he says, “would be Marissa [Mayer] saying, ‘Why didn’t Jeff have this platform ready sooner?'”