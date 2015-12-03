What I Wish I Knew Before Racking Up $100,000 In Student Loan Debt

After spending six whole months in the “real world,” the class of 2015 is about to confront one of the most dreaded realities that some 40 million Americans struggle with today. Last May’s graduates are making their first student loan payments right now. Most of them will be writing those checks for years to come.

I graduated in 2009 with an economics degree and $100,000 in federal and private student loans, which I’m still paying off. Looking back, there are plenty of things I wish I’d known–not just when I graduated, but before I even set foot on campus. I’m sure I’m not alone; with combined student debt in the U.S. topping $1 trillion, loans create huge obstacles for young, degree-holding workers trying to launch their careers. I graduated with $74,000 in debt and chose to defer repayment. Soon enough, my total debt to skyrocketed to over $100,000. Fortunately, there are a few strategic steps that can help you pay down your debt responsibly during the crucial first few years after entering the workforce. Here are some lessons I’ve learned in my own reckoning with student debt, and as the head of a startup geared to helping others do the same. 1. It Pays To Read The Fine Print Step one in paying off debt is to cut down repayment time. That’s a basic rule that anyone who’s ever owned a credit card understands, but the size of most college loans leads many students to underestimate it. Students need to know the implications of some of the more popular options like deferment, forbearance, and income-based repayment. They might seem appealing because they cushion the blow of paying off your loans immediately. But take my experience as a lesson: I graduated with $74,000 in debt and chose to defer repayment. Soon enough, my total debt skyrocketed to over $100,000. Looking back, I probably would have begun making payments right away to avoid excess interest charges.

When selecting a repayment plan, read every detail of the options available to you. If you don’t understand the fine print, keep asking questions and doing research until you have a good grasp of the particulars. There’s too much money on the line not to. Know how your repayment plan impacts your finances both in the immediate and long terms. If a certain offer will make you go further into debt later down the road, explore another option. I wish I had. 2. Earlier Is Always Better When I started college, I hadn’t actually calculated how much my four years would cost me. As I eventually learned, dealing with student loan debt begins well before graduation. You should have a clear financial path for those four years and beyond before the first day of class. But if, like me, you didn’t plan properly from the beginning, it’s vital to put a repayment plan in place as soon as possible. You should have a clear financial path for those four years and beyond before the first day of class. Two popular loan repayment strategies are the “debt snowball” and “debt avalanche” methods. In the former, you pay off loans starting with the smallest balance first, then work your way up to larger balances until all debt is clear. This option can be emotionally rewarding since it lets you celebrate small wins early on, motivating you to take on larger chunks of debt. The avalanche method, on the other hand, emphasizes paying down your highest-interest loans first, which saves more money over time. Neither is necessarily better, and your financial and employment situations can dictate your options after graduating. But it’s important to think strategically about your approach, including switching it up as needed. In the past year, I’ve paid down $18,000 by using a combination of these two strategies.

Paying off debt is a marathon, not a sprint. Paying off debt is a marathon, not a sprint. You won’t eliminate your student loans overnight, but you don’t have to live a miserable, penny-pinching lifestyle until they’re gone, either. Making smart financial choices, like budgeting, finding creative ways to boost your income, and sticking to a structured repayment plan can go a long way. I might have learned these lessons the hard way, but I’m gratified to have discovered that it is possible to dig your way out of a $100,000 hole. Even better, though, is not getting yourself into one in the first place. Andrew Josuweit is the CEO and president of Student Loan Hero, a company that combines easy-to-use tools with financial education on managing student loan debt.