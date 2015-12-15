The Quest To Deradicalize Extremists Before They Strike

Following the Paris attacks, many people naturally wanted to, in the words of Ted Cruz, “bomb ISIS back to the Stone Age.” Bombing seemed logical, necessary, and emotionally satisfying–and it’s just what France did. But the real source of the terror in Paris wasn’t just in Syria or Iraq. It was just as much in the minds of Salah Abdeslam, Bilal Hadfi, and Ahmad Almohamad, who carried out the atrocities in France–just like it was in the minds of Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik (the San Bernardino shooters).

Since 9/11, there’s been a gradual realization that military and intelligence efforts, while important, won’t defeat terrorism on their own. In fact, in some cases, militarizing the conflict could actually worsen the problem. Though it seems counter-intuitive, ISIS actually wants us to invade the Middle East again, because it proves that the “final battle” between Islam and Christianity has arrived. Our overt violence there helps ISIS recruit fighters and is worth a lot in terms of propaganda.

Lowe Llaguno via Shutterstock

So, while finding ways to destabilize ISIS’s so-called state, there must be an effort to concentrate our resources on the hundreds, if not thousands, of Western citizens who have sympathy with ISIS’s aims, or at least are prepared to look the other way when friends and family have sympathy for ISIS.

To that end, there are now dozens of anti-radicalization programs around the world, from Britain’s Prevent initiative to Denmark’s rehab project (Hayat in Germany is another example). “Countering Violent Extremism” has become a major field, with its own acronym (C.V.E.), and its own jargon, conferences, consultants, think-tanks, and quasi-government groups. Just this February, the Obama Administration convened a major conference in Washington, where 60 government ministers “reaffirmed that intelligence gathering, military force, and law enforcement alone will not solve—and when misused can in fact exacerbate—the problem of violent extremism.”

But it’s not clear that these initiatives are doing much good. As one recent report puts it, C.V.E. is “a field that has risen to prominence in a manner disproportional to its achievements.” Muslim groups frequently complain about being targeted (even as white extremists aren’t), about racial profiling and discrimination, and that resources go only to “good Muslims”–that is, people with mainstream views. Government money for the British Prevent program, for example, was distributed based on how many Muslims lived in particular areas, not on the basis on how big a threat the people in an area might pose to society.

Lowe Llaguno via Shutterstock

Saif Inam, a policy analyst with the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), in Washington, D.C., thinks government-led programs are doomed to fail because they’re necessarily seen as coercive and top-down. “MPAC believes in community-led countering violent extremism programs because we feel the government doesn’t have the constitutional authority to get involved in ideological and religious issues, nor does it have the capabilities to do so,” he says.

“When religion is used, we need to address that. If verses in the Koran are misinterpreted, it needs to be Muslim leaders who say ‘no, Islam actually preaches forgiveness and only justifies self-defense.’ The government isn’t a religious entity and we have a division between church and state. The government doesn’t have the right to go to a mosque and start promoting particular ideologies,” he says.