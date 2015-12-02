Google Accused Of Collecting Data On Young Students’ Internet Activity

An advocacy group has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission that claims Google is collecting data about elementary and junior high school students’ Internet activity. The Electronic Frontier Foundation says Chromebooks sold to schools mine students’ data for non-advertising purposes thanks to the “Sync” functionality in Google Chrome.

“Despite publicly promising not to, Google mines students’ browsing data and other information, and uses it for the company’s own purposes,” said EFF staff attorney Nate Cardozo in a press release. “Minors shouldn’t be tracked or used as guinea pigs, with their data treated as a profit center. If Google wants to use students’ data to ‘improve Google products,’ then it needs to get express consent from parents.”

Google told the EFF that it will disable the setting on school Chromebooks that allow Chrome Sync data to be shared in the near future. The organization filed a complaint against Google with FTC as part of its new “Spying On Students” campaign.

[via EFF]