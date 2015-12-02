Here Are 2015’s Biggest Pop Songs–All Mashed Up Into a Single 4-Minute Earworm

“You already know what it is” is something rappers and singers have lately taken to saying during the intro to some songs. Whip/Nae Nae-exhibitionist Silentó is a notable recent example , brazenly declaring our foreknowledge on his debut single. However, when Silentó is featured saying the line at the beginning of DJ Earworm’s new song, it’s less true than ever. Nobody knows exactly what is going to be on Earworm’s annual mashup , which is what makes it so fun to take in.

Every year since 2008, the mixmaster, whom Co.Create interviewed a couple years ago, has reliably showed up in early December to deliver a new chapter of his “United State of Pop” saga. It’s an annual mix of era-defining bangers, that range from predictable (hello “Hotline Bling” and also hello “Hello”) to unexpected (Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.”) The exciting part is seeing how Earworm weaves the songs together and makes them interact with each other. Early in the song, for instance, Adele’s aforementioned “Hello” receives an apt reply from Taylor Swift’s “Style” (the lyric, “It’s been a while since I have even heard from you.) And that’s just the intro, with the warped wind sounds of DIplo, Skrillex, and Justin Beiber’s smash, “What Do You Mean?” layered over it.

This year’s United States entry has a subtitle, Fifty Shades of Pop. While it may already feel like an outdated reference, the title actually refers to the way Earworm has more than doubled last year’s offering of 24 tunes mashed together. Have a look below at the entire list of the songs that made the cut, and let us know in the comments what Earworm left out.