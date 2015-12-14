A New Doc Reveals How Cartoonists Get Their Work In “The New Yorker”

The best part of director Leah Wolchok’s documentary Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists—aside from cartoonist Roz Chast’s hilarious explanation on why she spends most of her time indoors—is observing Bob Mankoff, the cartoon editor of the New Yorker, meeting artists in person and assessing their work.

As we see in the film debuting on HBO December 14, Mankoff regularly welcomes well-known artists like Mort Gerberg, who has had 262 cartoons published in the New Yorker, into his office, but he also sits down with cartoonists who have yet to establish themselves—a rare gift given how difficult it is for creative people just starting out to get face time with the gatekeepers at magazines and other potential outlets.

“Anybody can come and see me. I want them to come see me,” Mankoff tells Co.Create, noting the in-person sessions give him the opportunity to nurture talent. “When you’re trying to communicate a craft and a philosophy, the best way to do it is in person and with consideration and humor,” he says. “I’m a big believer in technology, but there’s also no substitute for real human interaction and all the cues you pick up when somebody is coming in to the magazine for the first time or the second time or the tenth time.”

Any artists who wish to test how serious Mankoff is about finding new talent are encouraged to email cartoon assistant Colin Stokes to set up an appointment. Artists with less exposure have been joining the ranks of greats like Chast in rising numbers.

“We’re getting more women cartoonists in the magazine. We want more diversity in terms of ethnic groups, too,” Mankoff says. “We’re committed to it, and we hope that when people see this movie, especially young people, they will want to come on by.”

Before you pack up your portfolio and head in to see Mankoff, here are some tips on how to approach the single-panel cartoon the publication has famously featured since its launch in February of 1925.

Bob Mankoff Cartoon

“I think what’s unique about the New Yorker is the wide range of humor it embraces,” Mankoff says. “It can be crazy. It can just be a straight gag. It can be observational humor. It can be a comedy of manners.”