These Will Be The Most In-Demand Jobs In 2016

Many people may be adding “find a new job” to their list of resolutions in 2016, and the good news is that it’s a job-seekers’ market. The national unemployment rate dropped to 5% last month, the lowest it’s been since 2008. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 271,000 new jobs were created, many of which were in technology, health care, and retail, building on a trend that’s been gaining steam this year, as twice as many employers are looking to fill jobs as there are candidates who are applying.

To determine which jobs are most in demand heading into the New Year, CareerBuilder partnered with Economic Modeling Specialists Intl. (EMSI) to analyze a range of 700 occupations. The results were calculated by drilling down to the number of job ads companies post each month and comparing it to the number of people actually hired, as well as factoring other data points, such as job growth and salary from a labor market database that pulls from over 90 national and state employment resources.

CareerBuilder found that over 100 occupations in the U.S. have more job posting activity than hiring month to month. Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder, said in a statement: “While many of these jobs are in the technology and health care sectors, there are also plenty of opportunities in areas such as marketing, sales, and transportation.”

Top 10 Biggest Growing Occupations That Require A College Education

(Positions that have the largest gap between job openings and hires) Registered nurses Software developers, applications Marketing managers Sales managers Medical and health services managers Network and computer systems administrators Industrial engineers Computer systems analysts Web developers Financial managers

It’s not surprising that registered nurses clinched the top spot. Of the nearly 300,000 unique job postings this year, only 97,549 positions were filled. This number is likely only to rise as recent findings from AMN Healthcare indicate that more than half of current registered nurses are over the age of 50, and 62% are considering retiring in the next three years. Couple this with the fact that the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) found that U.S. nursing schools turned away nearly 69,000 qualified applicants in 2014, partly because of a shortage of faculty, and you’ve got the making of a crisis, according to Marcia Faller, RN, PhD, chief clinical officer at AMN Healthcare.

Software developers are also in high demand. As a group, these knowledge workers tend to move around very frequently. A separate CareerBuilder survey found that 42% of those in the information technology sector are likely to leave their jobs within one to two years, which only betters their chances of earning more. Recent findings from Dice indicate that money is motivating 59% of the over 1,600 technology professionals surveyed who said they’d even move to a different city to get a higher paying job.