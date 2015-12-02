Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal Lip-Sync Ed Sheeran’s “Sing” for Guitar Hero

Lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran’s Sing is a bigger commitment than it might sound. Those lyrics are fast. Despite that, more than 100,000 people went for it, among them NBA MVP Stephen Curry and legend Shaquille O’Neal.

A new video for Guitar Hero Live TV (GHTV) features the pair giving it their all alongside many others, including Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews and Vine star King Bach.

The four-minute crowdsourced lip syncing is the result of a contest launched in October by Activision and music video community app and content platform, musical.ly. Users uploaded their entries on music.ly and the 100,000 entries were then whittled down. The precise criteria for winning a slot is not clear but face-pulling, winking and any kind of dancing seem to have helped. The final selections were edited together and animated by veteran music video and commercials editor Alan Chimenti to create the final film.

According to analytics from musical.ly the 100,000 entries have been collectively watched more than 100 million times in ten days. The film is now playable on GHTV, the game’s video channel, which allows users to play along with a range of source material, including concert footage and user-submitted videos.