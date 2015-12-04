Building The Business Case For Doing Good

Creating workplace philanthropy programs is a good way to bolster a company’s reputation while making employees feel good about the place where they work, says management consultant Michael Montgomery, founder of Montgomery Consulting, which helps companies implement such programs. However, starting a philanthropy isn’t just a matter of picking a charity to support.

Workplace giving generates $4 billion in charitable donations annually, and companies see greater retention and lower recruitment costs.

“Successful workplace philanthropy projects are not necessarily the boss’s favorite charity. Rather, they are organized around causes that truly resonate with the employees,” he says.

If you’re interested in starting a successful workplace philanthropy program, take a few cues from those who have already done so successfully.

As you launch your program, think about how you’ll direct efforts and money, as well as how you’ll vet the organizations involved, Montgomery says. A 2014 survey by America’s Charities, a membership group of nonprofit organizations, found that 61% of nonprofit survey respondents said their corporate partners and individual donors expect greater accountability around impact and results. So show your employees how they can evaluate charities on their own and measure their effectiveness. Organizations and websites like GuideStar, Charity Navigator, and the Better Business Bureau can all be useful tools.

When Michael Kramer, a managing partner of Natural Investments, LLC, a sustainable investment firm, and coauthor of The Resilient Investor: A Plan for Your Life, Not Just Your Money, says that his firm gives away 1% of its gross revenue to green economy, sustainability, and social justice nonprofit organizations. Advisers who are independent contractors choose where their contributions are directed. In some cases, they’ve uncovered interesting and effective nonprofits in which the company makes a larger investment to support its work, Kramer says.