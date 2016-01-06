Write Messages That Morph Over Time With Sustainable Algae-Based Ink

It’s hard to make money selling algae biofuels–at least for now. So after working with a series of startups struggling to make fuel from algae, one researcher decided to make something completely different: time-lapse ink .

“It’s just a much more fun product than biofuels or DNA sequencing of genomes of algae strains,” says Scott Fulbright, who co-founded Living Ink with fellow scientist Steve Albers.

And it’s a way to make a product that’s ready for the market immediately, unlike many algae bio-products that have been in development for more than a decade.

Fulbright’s epiphany came at Whole Foods when he was buying a birthday card for his 90-year-old grandmother. “I bought a card that was about $12,” he says. “I’m not that artsy of a person and had never really considered myself that creative. But I just sat there in the Whole Foods aisle and had that a-ha moment: I could use algae as a sustainable ink.”

The startup’s first product uses living algae in an ink that morphs over time, revealing hidden messages as it grows.

“Usually you get a greeting card, and you put it on the refrigerator or throw it away,” he says. “We tried to add something that’s a little bit more interactive.”

The company also plans to make educational kits for kids–coloring books that come with living ink to teach lessons about biology.