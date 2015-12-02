Is Mark Zuckerberg The Next Bill Gates?

On Monday, Mark Zuckerberg was the world’s richest millennial. After a stunning announcement this week that he’s transferring 99% of his wealth to a new initiative aimed at improving the world, the world learned that Facebook’s founder is on his way to not even technically being billionaire anymore.

Does the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, announced in a somewhat ham-fisted letter to his newborn daughter Max on Tuesday, make Mark Zuckerberg the new Bill Gates?

The comparisons are easy to make. At today’s value, Zuckerberg’s Facebook stock is worth $45 billion–a few billion larger than the trust endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest charitable foundation in the world (if Facebook’s stock appreciates in the future, its value could end up much larger). And Zuckerberg is clearly inspired by Gates, one of his heroes both in business and charity: Zuckerberg was one of the earliest billionaires to join Gates’s Giving Pledge and commit to giving away the majority of his wealth.

But what Zuckerberg, 31, and his wife Priscilla Chan, 30, are doing is a bit more radical. First, it’s explicitly not charity–the two have set up an LLC, not a nonprofit, from which they plan to donate to charity, but also invest in private companies and participate in policy debates. Second, while the two are following a trend of rich people who want to be heavily involved in giving money away during their lives–not waiting until they die and setting up a foundation that lives forever, a la barons of the Rockefeller, Ford, and Carnegie age–what’s remarkable about the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative is its sheer size, their extreme youth, and the example they set for other budding Silicon Valley titans.

Yet Zuckerberg isn’t planning to give away all that money at once. It’s all tied up in Facebook stock now–he’ll only sell off small bits at once (up to $1 billion a year for the first three years), which he’ll still control as the head of the LLC before he decides where to give (or spend) those funds. He’s adamant that he plans to remain the controlling stockholder of Facebook and its CEO for many years to come. But when the time does come for retirement, it’s very possible he’ll take a larger role in giving away his money (Gates retired as Microsoft CEO at age 45).

What the decision now gives is time for practice: “We have a lot to learn and giving, like anything else, takes practice to do effectively,” Zuckerberg wrote in the comments section to his letter. “So if we want to be good at it in 10-15 years, we should start now.”

Unlike the Gates Foundation of today, at least some of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s early priorities–personalized learning, connecting people, building strong communities, and curing disease–are entangled with some of Facebook’s own. With Facebook’s Internet.org initiative, Zuckerberg has been the tech world’s major advocate of closing the digital divide and bringing Internet access to the entire world, a mission that also helps Facebook’s bottom line. Online education is also an area that Facebook has been interested in as a company, and some of his past education-related gifts have involved using Facebook engineers to help solve educational problems.