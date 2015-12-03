How I Work: T-Pain On Keeping It Creative In The Studio

Hova’s song “D.O.A. (Death of AutoTune)” may have sparked some conversation, but it did nothing to quell enthusiasm for the fluttery vocal effect. Instead, one of the most influential rappers of all time had to stand idly by while the music industry and its fans declined to agree with him. The influence of T-Pain, who innovated and popularized AutoTune to the point where it became known as The T-Pain Effect, won out and spread to nearly every other genre of music. It was a mixed victory, though, because as the sound benefitted more and more people, it benefitted T-Pain less. But T-Pain has been confounding detractors since he first blazed a trail through the radio soundscape 10 years ago, and he’s proven to be as resilient as the controversial effect he pioneered.

There was a time when it seemed as though artists weren’t legally allowed to put out an album unless T-Pain featured on at least one track. Not on the deep cuts either, but the singles. Including those along with his own hits, T-Pain managed to accrue 60 top ten singles over the years–especially impressive considering that many of those happened during the period where he constantly wore a series of enormous top hats. All told, he sold 16 million albums worldwide, and then watched the effect he’d made his own become more associated with the next wave of musicians that included Future, Fetty Wap, and Young Thug. It was about this time that he started showing up less on other people’s albums.

A few years after 2011’s RevolveR, the rapper-turned-singer swore off his namesake vocal implement for a while. He performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series, just his naked voice and a spare keyboard, silencing anyone who thought AutoTune was a crutch and not a stylistic choice. The video went viral and reignited interest in the hook-slinger. T-Pain followed this appearance up with a stunning 42-song set at SXSW this past March, the Iron Way mixtape, and the promise of a new album. Oh, and he started using AutoTune again.

“It just didn’t feel fair, you know?” T-Pain said, when I asked about this decision. “I always felt like, why should I stop? Everybody else should be stopping. What the hell? It felt like I was kicking myself out of something I brought to the rest of the world, like I’m not the one who should be leaving that. I just came to my senses, pretty much.”

With a lot of new T-Pain music on the way, fans who may have strayed are about to come to their senses too. As he gears up to release his fifth album, Stoicville, in 2016, and celbrates the 10th anniversary of his debut, the artist stopped by Fast Company HQ to talk coming up with hooks, making beats by chattering his teeth, and keeping it creative in the studio.

“I work a lot in the late evening—probably because that’s when I’m waking up from the previous night. I don’t like doing anything in the morning, I feel like things can get done later in the day. There’s still time, and evening is my time. Nobody in this industry wakes up that early anyway. The studio in my house is my favorite place to work because anywhere else you gotta get dressed, you gotta have pants on and shit. I don’t wanna do that. That’s crazy. I get to be around the kids, I get to see my wife whenever I feel like it. And If I decide I don’t want to work, I’m not wasting money paying for studio time, hourly. If I need to go watch Cartoon Network for a little while until I feel inspired, it costs nothing to do that in my house.”