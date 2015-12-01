How Social Media Encourages Us To Create Our Own Content

When people latch onto a piece of pop culture, they’ll find ways to put their spin on the content and post it online. Seeing the marketing potential in the free publicity, companies like MTV have begun handing over the promotional tools to, well, to you. With this newly-found creative license, brands are considering modern queries, like “How can this be shared on Instagram and Facebook?” On this installment of The 29th Floor, Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson and KC Ifeanyi discuss the topic of art curation online, and how the bell tolls for the “expert.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens