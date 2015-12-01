How Social Media Encourages Us To Create Our Own Content

When people latch onto a piece of pop culture, they’ll find ways to put their spin on the content and post it online. Seeing the marketing potential in the free publicity, companies like MTV have begun handing over the promotional tools to, well, to you. With this newly-found creative license, brands are considering modern queries, like “How can this be shared on Instagram and Facebook?” On this installment of The 29th Floor, Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson and KC Ifeanyi discuss the topic of art curation online, and how the bell tolls for the “expert.”