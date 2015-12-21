5 Ways To Wrap A Present That Don’t Involve You

As “on-demand” companies compete to deliver our food, run our errands, do our laundry, and even pack our suitcases , pundits are wondering whether we’re really this lazy . Our best advice? Ignore them–at least when it comes to obligatory holiday gifting.

Thanks to a long season of very liberal venture-capital funding, there are many ways that you can get your gift wrapping done without lifting a finger (when it comes to tape and scissors, that is–you may still have to tap your smartphone). We have compiled them here. All you have to do to get started is answer a simple question: Just how lazy are you?

If possible, I would prefer this to involve zero decisions:

Terrific. We’re on the same page. On Black Friday this year, more people shopped online than in stores for the first time, which means it’s likely you’re already tuned in to step one of this gift-wrapping scheme: shop online. Amazon offers gift wrapping for $3.99 to $5.99 per item, depending on size. You don’t even have to pick the paper.

Let’s keep this in a text thread:

At least two text-based personal assistant companies, GoButler and Magic, have hired humans whose job it is to schedule your errands for free. Just text one of their numbers the question, “How can I get my presents wrapped?” and they will answer by, for instance, hiring a TaskRabbit on your behalf or looking up an independent wrapping professional on Yelp. Facebook launched a similar service called M in August. Whichever service you choose (I know, choices, ugh!), you’ll have to hand over your credit card, which requires enough patience to enter 16 digits.

I am willing to download an app: