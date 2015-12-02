Sourcing Food Ethically Is A Huge Challenge For My Startup

Four weeks ago, my vegan food delivery company Purple Carrot relaunched . I’m discovering the ups and the downs of startup life: While we are successfully shipping our meal kits in about two-thirds of the United States, we are also experiencing what I’m told are expected problems: website glitches, partner businesses that haven’t honored their commitments, not enough staff, and a general sense of hysteria to which I’m not immune (more on that in a future column).

One big puzzle right now, mission-wise, is deciding what we consider “good” food–and figuring out how to find it and get it to our customers. Generally, our meals have been well-assembled, well-handled, and well-received–but they aren’t yet close to what I want them to be. Our company’s simplest promise is to deliver vegan meals, and we’re doing that. But there are bigger promises we’re making; ultimately, we want to challenge the distribution networks that dominate how plant-based ingredients are sourced.

Probably something like 95% of the fruits and vegetables that are sold fresh rather than processed (I’m not talking about corn and soybeans) in the United States come through huge urban distribution centers. These may or may not be domestic (more than half of America’s fruits and vegetables come from abroad) and may or may not be organic.

In my judgment, the first issue is more important than the second; at least when something is grown here, we can determine a few facts about it, like which chemicals it was exposed to and how the people who tended it were treated. Although in theory the Department of Agriculture regulates growing practices even for those plants grown abroad, in practice that’s a forlorn hope. And neither the USDA nor any other agency makes any attempt to control labor practices outside of this country. The difference between a tomato grown in Florida (in way less-than-ideal conditions, but at least not in conditions that could be said to enslave workers) and those grown in Mexico or further south is an important difference to me.

Inside the company, I have struggled to determine how hard I should push on these kinds of choices. On the one hand, I don’t yet have enough data and feedback from our customers to make the business case for some of these decisions—but I also believe that if we prioritize our mission from the beginning, our customers will respond positively. What I do know, from the customers I’ve spoken to directly, is that they’re expecting a certain level of what we might call curation around our ingredients. Some assume our ingredients are organic (I’ll get to that in a second). Some assume they’re local; depending on how you define “local,” this is kind of a silly expectation, since we’re shipping many of our boxes hundreds of miles.

Organic, for better or worse, is now a legal term, and the definition both accords with and counters the original spirit of what older organic farmers set out to do. Agro-ecological is a better term for a system that produces responsibly, sustainably, ethically produced food, a system that takes into account the well-being of farmworkers and soil (and animals, though that’s not relevant for Purple Carrot). In a draft of our company goals and standards, I wrote, “In general, we seek to use practices that will allow workers, consumers, soil, air, water, and the planet in general to thrive.”

Very nice. But although agro-ecologically produced food is available to individual consumers and members of CSAs (Community Supported Agriculture networks, through which consumers contract directly with producing farmers), to hope to source it reliably on a commercial basis to our thousands of customers is currently futile: It simply isn’t available in the quantities we need in normal supply chains.To get to that place, we will need to constantly think six months or more likely a year ahead to determine seasonal recipes, project customer numbers and preferences, and discuss quantities we need way before we’re sure of them. This isn’t impossible–I’ve had informed discussions with farmers and distributors about this problem, but it’s going to take time.