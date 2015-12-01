Today in Tabs: The Future Is Tabs

In the shadow of about 500 cranes, Seattle is enjoying a feminist punk renaissance. I am truly #blessed, for if I could leave my cave (which I would, except for these pallets of Soylent blocking all the doors and windows), I could hypothetically see any of these bands in person. Except La Luz, who I’m pretty sure live in Los Angeles now. Meanwhile, the performers involved are getting priced out of the neighborhoods that nurtured them. Maybe we need some of these San Francisco-style anti-gentrification devices.

No one seems to know or care about what’s happening with Kesha. A lot of the coverage frames it as another legal dispute between entertainment people and not a woman’s choice between ending her career and working with her abuser. But then, we can’t even decide whether to do anything about R. Kelly, so are you surprised?

Adele’s “25” sold a shit-ton of whatever we’re selling these days. Maybe people will pay for music if you make them? Hold on, asks devil’s advocate John Seabrook in The New Yorker, what if this whole streaming is a bad deal for the artist pose is actually a “heavy-handed attempt to make us pay for the music twice?” It definitely is–but only if you think that your Spotify account entitles you to all music. (Spoiler: it doesn’t.)

For what it’s worth, starting December 4, Billboard’s album chart will reflect how people actually listen to music now, by counting streams and track sales as well as album sales. Artists with hella streams stand to benefit, as least as far as chart position is concerned. But what does chart position get you anymore? “Exposure?” If you have enough people streaming/downloading your record for this new rule to make a difference, does it really do you any good?