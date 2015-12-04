These Are The Most Empathetic Companies In The World

Corporate empathy. It’s tough to imagine two words that could relate to each other less, yet Belinda Parmar, CEO of the U.K.-based consultancy Lady Geek , insists that it’s not an oxymoron. Rather, Parmar writes in Harvard Business Review , not only can large consumer-facing organizations be empathetic, but it “is a hard skill that should be required from the boardroom to the shop floor.”

Empathy–the ability to have a cognitive and emotional understanding of others’ experiences–has long been relegated to the domain of less tangible tools that are as difficult to define as they are to quantify. Parmar contends that not only can empathy be measured, but a company’s empathy quotient can be used to reveal strengths and weaknesses, as well as where they stand among competitors.

As such, Lady Geek compiles an annual list of the most and least empathetic companies in their Global Empathy Index. To determine the rankings, Lady Geek’s research team uses a combination of publicly available financial information from the S&P Capital IQ, social media interactions from Twitter and Reddit, and proprietary data from the Lady Geek Opinion Leaders panel survey.

With the increasing importance placed on authenticity in brand interactions with consumers, the researchers analyzed about half a million tweets over the course of several weeks this October for complaints or use of repetitive language. They also analyzed the impact of controversies such as ethical lapses, scandals, and fines.

The most empathetic companies include Microsoft (with a score of 100%), Facebook, Tesla Motor, Alphabet (Google), and Procter & Gamble. Others in the top 20 include Audi, France’s luxury house LVMH, Alibaba Group, and Wells Fargo. The bottom five are TalkTalk Telecom, Keurig Green Mountain, Hargreaves Lansdown, Abercrombie & Fitch, and JD Sports Fashion.