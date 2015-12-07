Everything You Think You Know About Detecting Lies Is Wrong

A turned-down mouth, sweaty palms, and eyes that drift up and to the side–if you believe conventional wisdom about lying, these are telltale signs. But they’re not always that accurate, suggests a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied .

Chris Street, an investigative psychology lecturer from the University of Huddersfield in the U.K., and Daniel Richardson, senior lecturer on cognitive, perceptual, and brain sciences at University College London, conducted an experiment on a busy street in London, asking passers-by if they’d be willing to be interviewed for a documentary on tourism. They were told that the filmmakers were running out of time and, in addition to describing genuine travel experiences, would they talk about places they had not actually visited? Inside the studio, the participants were interviewed by a director whom they believed was unaware that they had agreed to lie on film.

“The idea was that they were lying to someone that they could potentially deceive,” says Street. “They were lying on behalf of another person, but the lie was spontaneous and told with an intention to mislead.”

The video footage gave Street and Richardson a chance to study gestures that happen while someone is lying. While most of us have been told to look at body language, Street discovered that you can tell more by relying on a single cue, especially whether or not a person is thinking hard.

“There is a gap between my asking you a question and the beginning of your response; we call that the response latency,” says Street. “We might expect liars to show a longer latency than truth-tellers, although that depends on other factors, such as whether the lie has been rehearsed or not. According to some researchers, we might also expect speech hesitations or errors in speech, as well as fewer hand and arm movements.”

There are a number of reasons why people might have to think harder when they are lying than telling the truth, says Street. “When we tell the truth, we tend to believe that others will believe what we say because it is the truth,” he says. “When we lie, we do not take our credibility for granted. Liars may plan their statements and monitor their behavior. And of course, they need to invent the lie itself, ensuring that it is consistent with what the listener already knows to be true.”

Focusing on the amount of effort the respondent gives to answering the question–whether or not they’re thinking hard–gives better accuracy to lie detection than asking people to rate statements as truth or lies, says Street.