How To Improve Your Resilience To Stress

Which of the following statements about stress do you believe?

Stress is harmful to my health and well-being Stress is helpful to my health and well-being

If you agree with statement No. 1, you’re like most people I’ve surveyed. Stress is something we’ve come to see as a negative influence. Reporting on a study by Harvard and Stanford researchers, the Washington Post ran the headline, “Your Job Is Literally ‘Killing’ You.” Researchers found that 10 different workplace stressors–including low “job control,” high “job demand,” unemployment, and lack of high-quality work relationships–contribute to more than 120,000 deaths each year and $190 billion in health care costs.

While that news may make you want to stay home in your pajamas all day or escape to a beach in Hawaii and never return, the truth is that these studies, while useful, don’t tell the whole story about work-related stress. In fact, with a little effort, you can use the experience of stress–which many of us have in ample supply–in order to build up your resilience to it and even grow in other ways.

A 1998 study surveyed nearly 29,000 adults and asked them two questions:

How much stress did you experience in the last year? Do you believe that stress is harmful to your health?

Eight years later, the researchers checked to see whether stress impacted the participants’ mortality rates. They discovered that those with high levels of stress were only more likely to die if they also believed that stress was harming their health. The people with high levels of reported stress who didn’t believe their stress was hurting them actually had the lowest risk of death of any group in the study.

That insight is a great starting point for reframing how many of us think about stress. No, stress isn’t a fantasy–it’s real, and it isn’t going away. But the psychological research around resilience might have something new to teach us about coping with stress. With that in mind, here are three stress resilience strategies to try out.

This Mark Twain quotation may be apocryphal, but it’s become popular because of how well so many of us can relate to it: