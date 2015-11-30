WhatsApp Is Screening Links To Rival App Telegram

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is supposedly blocking links to a rival app, Telegram, according to users of the service. Telegram users took to Reddit to say that while they could still post URLs to Telegram.me in WhatsApp, the messages did not appear as hyperlinks and could not be clicked or copied into another app. The block was first reported this morning–and it isn’t the first time parent company Facebook has employed this type of screening on its platform.

Telegram gained popularity as an alternative to WhatsApp last year, following a major outage; it has also gained some infamy because its “Channels” functionality is reportedly favored by jihadi groups. The app, which has multiple layers of encryption, is thought to be more secure than WhatsApp. ISIS, for example, turned to its “Channels” feature to announce that the attacks in Paris would be “the first of the storm.”

Fast Company has reached out to Telegram and Facebook for comment, and will update this post as necessary.

