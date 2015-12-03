Feast Your Eyes On The Most Beautiful Data Visualizations Of 2015

A striking infographic visualizing a general decline in the number of people suffering from infectious diseases across all 50 states and the District of Columbia won Gold for Data Visualization at the annual Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards 2015 which were announced in London on December 2.

Vaccines and Infectious Diseases by Dov Friedman and Tynan Debold at the Wall Street Journal comprises a series of heat maps showing the number of cases per 100,000 people measured over 70 years.

Launched four years ago by data visualizer David McCandless, author of Information is Beautiful, and Kantar creative director Aziz Cami, the Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards is a platform to promote global best practice for a nascent design form that is now big business.

This year’s other Gold Winners include:

Dear Data, an experiment in creating and sending data visualizations relating to life as it happens around us using analogue instead of digital means, by Giorgia Lupi and Stefanie Posavec won Gold in the Data Visualization Project category.

For London Squared: Making the City Easier to Read, London’s boroughs were turned into a choropleth (a series of shaded cells) that contains numerous data types more effectively than a traditional geographical map by After the Flood (Gold for Internal Business Project).

How Ebola Spreads by Weiyi (Dawn) Cai and Ana Swanson at The Washington Post (Interactive category) is a simulation that shows how quickly 10 diseases, from more to less fatal, could spread from one to100 unvaccinated people.