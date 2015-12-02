Gorgeous Geometric Carpets Modernize An Ancient Weaving Technique

Traditionally created by ancient Bedouin women in what is now the United Arab Emirates, AlSadu rugs often act as social artifacts, their patterns designed to mirror a nomadic, desert lifestyle that values balance and symmetry. The art form is no longer widely used today (it’s on UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage list ), but women in rural parts of the UAE still teach they daughters the handcrafted technique, which involves spinning and dying yarn, then weaving it into geometric patterns.

To bring the traditional technique to modern consumers, Emirati designer Aljoud Lootah has designed two handwoven carpets that are now on display at the cultural center Warehouse421 in Abu Dhabi. Reinterpreting the narrow band of geometric patterns common in AlSadu weaving, Misnad and Uwairyan rugs are a gorgeous cross between ancient Arab art and trendy minimalist geometric designs.

Both rugs are made of wool and woven by artisans from Afghanistan. The modular Uwairyan is a small area rug that can be paired together to make a larger floor rug. The Misnad is a thick carpet that Lootah drapes over a bench in her display, to show that it can be used as a cushion or on the floor as a rug. Both are available on her site with price upon request.

[via Designboom]