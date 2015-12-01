How New Parental Leave Policies Birthed A Startup

Michelle Meyer spent seven years being one of the first people to hear about a pregnancy, and it wasn’t because she has an unusual amount of close friends or relatives. It’s because she was a freelancer.

Over the course of seven years as an independent contractor, Meyer built up a network of clients from NBC Entertainment to Condé Nast, Sony Music to 20th Century Fox. Filling in for someone who was on maternity leave became a big part of her project base. It wasn’t long before Meyer was getting a call from a soon-to-be parent asking about her upcoming availability. “The first call would be to their doctor and then to me,” she tells Fast Company.

Michelle Meyer Photo: via Emissaries

When Meyer started getting more requests than she could actually handle, she began to think she was on to something. Then Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, and a slew of other tech companies started extending their paid parental leave benefits meaning that potentially more men and women would be taking time to be with their new babies. Meyer sat down with her entrepreneur fiance. “He literally wrote out the business plan on a cocktail napkin,” she recalls. Her company Emissaries launched on November 19.

Meyer says that the overarching reason for starting Emissaries was that her own experience was so rewarding. “Not only were the expectant/new moms incredibly appreciative,” she explains, but so were their colleagues who didn’t have to shoulder additional responsibilities. “I’ve never felt more valued in my career,” she adds.

The other reason to launch the Emissaries platform is that Meyer says nothing like it currently exists to her knowledge. “There are a lot of staffing agencies,” that traffic in temporary workers, she clarifies. “But they always took a cut,” she says. And in her experience, the best freelance talent doesn’t come through a staffing agency.

In Meyer’s experience, she and other freelancers like her never had an official agent brokering deals. “There was a group of predominately women, most of them were moms, and we would always share jobs,” she explains. In the seven years she operated this way, she always had work.

To start, Emissaries is going to tap into this unofficial pool of talent. Meyer says that over the course of her working for various organizations, she’s amassed a network of 40 companies and about 3,000 people. She’s confident that social media will provide a further boost because she’s already been contacted by people who aren’t connected to her network in any way, who are looking for placements.