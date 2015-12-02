Can We Build The World’s First Combined Mosque/Synagogue/Church?

Eight years ago, archaeologists digging in a parking lot in the middle of Berlin uncovered layers of ruins. A church, first built in the 13th century, had been rebuilt again and again over the centuries–after fires and other disasters–until it was destroyed in World War II and finally paved over.

Now the church that owns the property plans to rebuild one more time. But instead of a chapel, they hope to build what might be the world’s first all-in-one church/synagogue/mosque, called the House of One.

“They had to face the question of what do we do with this ground, and what do we want to give back to the city–what do we need in this time?” says Frithjof Timm, a theological speaker for the House of One.

It started from a simple idea to bring people together in the area. “The minister had the vision that there could be a table on this former parking lot,” says Timm. “People from different religions could sit together, and eat together, and be together.”

But they decided to take it further, and launched a competition to design a building that would simultaneously include sacred spaces for Jews, Muslims, and Christians. A rabbi and imam partnered with the minister to work on the plans.

From one perspective, it was a practical decision. “In Berlin we have a lot of people who are not that religious or non-religious,” Timm says. “So we don’t have that much money to keep a new church alive. We don’t have so many Christian people to fill up a new church.”

More importantly, it’s meant to be a symbol of what Berlin stands for today. The place where Hitler signed death warrants for 6 million Jews is now the city with the fastest-growing Jewish population in the world. And as more refugees stream into Germany, it’s also home to a very quickly growing population of Muslims.