Inside The Hack Rod, The World’s First AI-Designed Car

When you hear about a plan to build the first car ever designed and engineered by an artificially intelligent system, it sounds compelling. Especially when the men explaining their vision are named–I kid you not–Mickey and Mouse.

The car, known as the Hack Rod, could well be the first vehicle with a nervous system. The brainchild of the Primordial Research Project, a collaboration between design software giant Autodesk and the balls-to-the-wall media company Bandito Brothers— producers of projects as disparate as a Hollywood military blockbuster starring anonymous real-life Navy SEALs and a world-record jump starring a life-size Hot Wheels–the idea was to let a computer create the perfect car based on innumerable volumes of real-world data.

The ringleaders of this particular project are Autodesk research fellow Mickey McManus and Bandito Brothers CEO and creative director Mouse McCoy. McManus has written a heady tome about the proliferation of trillions of small computing devices–sensors–everywhere in our world today. McCoy is a former professional motorcycle racer and stuntman who has spent thousands of hours with top Hollywood directors.

Two years ago, McCoy told Fast Company, he decided to figure out the future of making things. “I knocked on the door of Autodesk,” he recalled, and ended up meeting McManus, who soon became inspired to see how his interest in digital fabrication and machine learning could be applied to the trillion-dollar auto industry.

Already, that industry was under attack from upstarts like Tesla and Uber, and new hardware approaches like 3-D printing and new materials were gaining steam, explained McManus.

His idea was to leverage machine learning. After all, the Internet of Things, “all these trillions of computers, are bored. They’ve got sensors….they’re starting to form their own opinions. [And] what’s in self-driving cars today are in your shoes tomorrow. That’s Moore’s Law,” explained McManus.

Combining what he called pervasive computing with machine learning was resulting in something altogether new: networked matter. It all was, in short, a primordial soup of technologies, hence the team’s moniker. Maybe now the time was ripe for two data-obsessed gearheads from Bandito Brothers and an extreme thinker from Autodesk to do some disrupting.