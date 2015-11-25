Can You Find Your Way To Inbox Zero?

Have you ever found yourself overwhelmed by the amount of emails that are currently in your inbox? We can help. Find out the best way to attack an out-of-control inbox. There can be a method to the madness, from knowing which emails to respond to first to the best way to approach email when you’re out of the office for a period of time. Watch this video, then tell us how you manage your inbox at #WorkSmart.
