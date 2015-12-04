How To Break Up With A Client Without Burning The Bridge

Selling and providing good service to customers is essential for any business to be viable in the long term. After the time and hard work it often takes to close a sale, the thought of “breaking up” with a customer may seem counterintuitive.

But, sometimes, doing so is the best move for your business, says customer service and business consultant Chip Bell, author of Sprinkles: Creating Awesome Experiences Through Innovative Service. There are several reasons a customer might not be a good fit after all:

Your work styles or values might be different

The customer might not be returning on investment

Your company may have outgrown the customer

The customer might be abusive to your employees

Customer demands might be too great or a bad fit for your capabilities

You might have temporary differences

“Sometimes, it’s best to just part ways. But sometimes, there may be an opportunity to work together again in the future,” Bell says.

That has proven true for Kyle Arteaga, CEO of The Bulleit Group, a San Francisco-based public relations firm. His firm, which works with companies like Google and LinkedIn, had landed a large technology client that he declines to name. Arteaga’s team worked on a program that ended up being different than what the client wanted. Realizing that the depth of the program the client wanted wasn’t a good fit for his team’s capabilities, he chose to resign the account rather than prolonging the parting, which was how he predicted it would end. He resolved to do whatever it took to make a smooth transition. He says that because he ended the relationship amicably and ethically, he now does three times the business with different business units within the same company.

So, how do you go about making the break without burning the bridge? Follow these steps.

You’re not in business to fire clients, so first look closely to see if the problems can be fixed, says strategic planning and sales consultant Meredith Elliott Powell. Explore the areas of friction and determine whether the problem lies with them or with your team. If you’re seeing problems crop up repeatedly, it might be an indication that your company needs to do some self-examination or improvement, she says. It’s one thing if an abusive customer is out of line, but it’s another problem if you have an employee who routinely clashes with customers. So, start with a bit of introspection.

If you wait until the client is at its breaking point, it’s likely that you’re going to close the door for good. It’s important to address the problems up front, Powell says. Unless the break is caused by some egregious behavior, your “breakup” conversation shouldn’t be the first time the client has an indication that the relationship isn’t going smoothly, she says.