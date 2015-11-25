If Your TV Has An “Unfortunate Accident,” Samsung’s New Ad Is Here To Help

It’s an all too familiar feeling. A new, flashy device hits the market and is very, very desirable. But there’s nothing really wrong with what we have now. It’s impossible to justify a purchase. What is to be done?

This new spot from Samsung U.K. suggests that engineering a “happy accident” is the way forward. Created by agency Fold7, the new ad for Samsung’s SUHD TV shows people in a number of scenarios in which their existing TV meets with an unfortunate end. So strong, apparently, is the pull of the enhanced viewing experience of Samsung’s “Nano Crystal Display” technology that risking an electrical disaster is quite acceptable.

The tongue-in-cheek spot is based on the insight that whenever a great new tech product is launched, people wish they could get rid of their old one in order to get their hands on it. “Televisions are always evolving and as consumers we may ‘want’ the latest model but suppress our desires,” says Fold7 executive creative director Ryan Newey. “With the Samsung SUHD TV we thought, ‘What would happen if we said its okay to indulge yourself and buy the TV you’ve dreamt of?'”

“For the spot we loved the idea of visualizing the thought process we all have–that moment of self-justification or indulgence, when you get what you really want,” says Newey. “It takes the idea of desire to its obvious conclusion. It’s not to be taken literally, just a bit of fun during a holiday season, which is usually about giving and making it about giving a gift to yourself.”

The film, directed by Oskar Bård and set to the 1957 track, You Always Hurt the One You Love by the Mills Brothers, breaks this week in advance of Black Friday and will run on Samsung TV’s social channels for the remainder of the holiday period.