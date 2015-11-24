Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages Will Surface Through Search In Early 2016

Google is wasting no time in gearing up its open-source competitor to Facebook’s Instant Articles. The Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) project, which launched last month , will be integrated into Google Search starting “early next year,” according to a company blog post . The service has also signed up a number of content creators, advertising partners, and analytics platforms.

“Google will begin sending traffic to your AMP pages in Google Search early next year, and we plan to share more concrete specifics on timing very soon,” Google’s blog post reads. “In the meantime, the AMP Project invites everyone to take part in the conversation on GitHub, and encourages you to begin experimenting with building AMP pages as soon as possible.”

Pages made within the AMP framework load considerably faster than normal mobile web pages, much like Instant Articles–which means that come next year, AMP-enabled links will likely rank higher in search results.

CBS Interactive, AOL, Slate, Thrillist, and Al Jazeera America are just a few of the publishers that Google has signed since it unveiled AMP in October. (High-profile publishers like Vox Media, BuzzFeed, and the Washington Post had already partnered with Google to test out AMP.) But more importantly, advertisers like Outbrain, AdSense, and DoubleClick have pledged their support for the platform–a necessary move given that AMP-enabled articles will block ads that significantly hamper loading times.

[via Search Engine Land]