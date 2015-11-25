Indulge In Your Feels At Glade’s Museum Of Feelings

A walk-in kaleidoscope. An LED jellyfish forest. A cloud room. All to jar you from your daily doldrums—and each with a smell themed to the room. This is scent manufacturer Glade’s Museum of Feelings, brought to life by creative firm Radical Media, and open in Financial District’s Brookfield Place in Manhattan until December 15th.

Glade products sit in supermarket aisles and the brand’s advertising is bright and suburban. The company could have trotted out its new line of scents with a standard gala. But how do you get people to remember a smell? Build memories around it. Build an experience.

“Memory for us is the path to emotion,” says Evan Schechtman, digital creative director and chief technology officer at Radical Media.

Schechtman is the maestro of the Museum of Feelings, planner of its four-sense adventure. Glade came to Radical with five scents representing five emotional states: Optimism, Joy, Invigorated, Exhilarated, Calm. Schechtman’s challenge was to pair experiences with those emotions.

Which sounds pretty hippy-dippy, but smell is the strongest sense tied to memory. Schechtman’s plan called for successive rooms to evoke each emotion in the abstract through visuals, touch, sound, and smell. He and his team built the Museum of Feelings as a walk-through tour in a 5,300-square-foot portable building behind a posh mall space in Manhattan’s financial district.

Walking through the Museum of Feelings doesn’t take much time, but like any museum, it’s about wallowing in whatever the room is trying to do. The first room, Optimism, is a prismatic spray spinning around the room. The next, Joy, is a forest of green LED vines dangling from above and reflecting from the mirror floor below. Invigorated has light halos at your feet that pulse as you close in on the scent lamp, while Exhilarated is a kaleidoscope of mirrors, a fractal dome straight out of The Dark Crystal. And finally, Calm, or the cloud room, a warm purple globe with cushy carpet and a fog machine. And of course, accompanying each room is a particular scent Glade feels evokes that emotion.

“I don’t think it’s any different from wine tasting. There are primary and secondary and marginal notes,” says Schechtman about sampling the sensory panoply in each room.