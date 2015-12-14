Johannesburg Just Finished A Month-Long Experiment To Get People To Stop Driving

If you work in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, you probably drive to your office. The traffic coming in and out of the Sandton neighborhood–home to dozens of corporate headquarters, and known as the richest square mile in Africa–is the worst in the city.

So when local officials started thinking about improving sustainable transportation, they decided to start with the biggest challenge: How could they convince investment bankers and executives to get out of their cars?

For the month of October, Johannesburg was the site of the second Ecomobility World Challenge. The first, held in Suwon, South Korea, completely shut cars out of a neighborhood for a month. In Korea, things were a little simpler: the neighborhood, with both homes and some businesses, didn’t have as many people.

ECO WATER SLIDE39 – new use of the street

“Johannesburg didn’t only have to talk to a couple thousand residents, but to 120,000 commuters that go into Sandton every morning and every evening,” says Konrad Otto-Zimmermann, creative director at The Urban Idea, who created the idea for the Ecomobility Festivals.

“We looked at other neighborhoods, one more similar to the one in Korea, but the mayor said, ‘That’s boring, because those people can live without a car whenever they want–it doesn’t really require a big effort of the city,'” says Otto-Zimmermann. “He said, ‘When I do something, it should be bold, and tackle the most difficult area.”

Ultimately, the setting was even more challenging than they expected. “The whole thing started with the idea that we need to make Sandton car-free,” he says. “Of course all the negotiations with the companies and so on took us back to the reality that it’s not possible to block the streets for all of those big companies at once.”

IMG_7813_parade_TK

Instead, they did as much as possible, adding new bike lanes, wider sidewalks, shutting down lanes of traffic for a new rapid bus transit route, adding park and ride lots, extra train cars on the local light rail system, new bike rental stations, and blocking a few streets.