Vine Launches On Apple Watch

In a press release, Vine said:

In October, we introduced the first version of our recommendation engine to help people quickly find Vines. Since then, we’ve been trying new kinds of recommendations and ways to access them. We’re excited for you to use this feature as we continue to build on it and make it better.

We are also bringing Vine to the Apple Watch. Our Apple Watch app provides two feeds: Favorites and Featured. In Favorites, you can watch posts from the creators you’ve selected as a Favorite. In Featured, you’ll see Vines that have been hand-selected across channels like Comedy, Music and Sports. And just like our mobile apps, you can like and Revine directly from Apple Watch.