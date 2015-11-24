Vine Launches On Apple Watch

Vine has introduced some new features to its iOS app that are designed to get users to watch more video. The new functionality lets users find more, related videos to watch by swiping left on a currently playing video. The update also brings Vine to the Apple Watch for the first time.
In a press release, Vine said:
In October, we introduced the first version of our recommendation engine to help people quickly find Vines. Since then, we’ve been trying new kinds of recommendations and ways to access them. We’re excited for you to use this feature as we continue to build on it and make it better.
We are also bringing Vine to the Apple Watch. Our Apple Watch app provides two feeds: Favorites and Featured. In Favorites, you can watch posts from the creators you’ve selected as a Favorite. In Featured, you’ll see Vines that have been hand-selected across channels like Comedy, Music and Sports. And just like our mobile apps, you can like and Revine directly from Apple Watch.
Of course, there is limited functionality to watching Vine on a smartwatch. For Vine, the name of the game right now is consolidating its userbase and warding off potential rivals like Snapchat and Instagram. Every left-swipe means a few more viewers, and that’s something Vine wants very much.