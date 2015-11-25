How General Electric Created The Hit Science-Fiction Podcast “The Message”

When it comes to podcasts, or even storytelling in general, it’s impossible to escape Serial. Sarah Koenig’s hit true crime podcast was so popular it spawned a whole new category of story–the Serial of this, the Serial of that–it’s like the Uber metaphor for podcasts.

The eight-part hit podcast The Message, which recently wrapped up (no spoilers ahead), hasn’t escaped the Serial comparisons either. Sure, it’s been described as a sci-fi Serial, but it also boasts significant success with listeners. Over the last eight weeks, it has more than 1.2 million downloads and reached No. 1 on the iTunes podcast charts. One major difference, though, is that The Message was created by General Electric, its ad agency BBDO New York, and podcast network Panoply.

Conceived by GE’s in-house media agency The Grid, along with BBDO New York, the story, written by playwright Mac Rogers, follows a fake popular-science series called “Cyphercast,” about cryptographers investigating mysterious alien transmissions.

GE’s global chief creative officer Andy Goldberg says the brand wanted to add a podcast to its already formidable collection of brand content and storytelling, not just because the medium has taken off, but also to challenge itself to tell a story that wouldn’t be copying what everyone else is doing, something fundamentally different that hadn’t been done before by a brand. And so the GE Podcast Theater was born, a modern twist on the old General Electric Theater from the 1950s hosted by Ronald Reagan.

“It opened up a new story medium for us, something we hadn’t done, and with a new audience,” says Goldberg. “Not necessarily a different audience–they may be engaging with us in other ways–but sometimes when you engage with an audience in a different form it takes on a whole new association, which is good. Creatively what I love about it, is it was something we hadn’t done before, and many brands shy away because in a way it’s such a throwback to old school radio. It’s branded GE Podcast Theater for a reason, but at the same time it’s not like there’s a GE ad interrupting the middle of the story.”

Given the many ways the brand has brought attention to its innovation and technology, whether a sci-fi throwback comic book series, a Bill Nye web series, Drone Week on Periscope, or making music with Matthew Dear or shipping freight, it’s not surprising GE would give podcasts a go. But sci-fi fiction wouldn’t be the the first guess for the type of show, and that’s exactly why Goldberg liked the idea.