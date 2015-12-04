7 Common Public Speaking Tips You Should Ignore

Lots of people dread public speaking. It’s also something most professionals will need to attempt at some point. Consequently, there’s a lot of advice out there on how to conquer your fears and engage the audience. Unfortunately, a lot of this advice will do nothing of the sort, and may make the situation worse. I asked frequent speakers for the worst advice they’ve been given. If you want to feel comfortable on stage, ignore anyone who tells you these gems.

Sam Horn, author of Got Your Attention?: How to Create Intrigue and Connect with Anyone, says, “This mentality ridicules your audience. The audience is not your enemy, they are your ally, your equal. You are not superior to them, they are not inferior to you. You don’t want to feel arrogant, you want to feel aligned.” Plus, trying to picture people in their underwear (or naked) is distracting. You want to be focused on your message, full stop.

This is “simply not true,” says Michael Parker, author of the forthcoming book, It’s Not What You Say: How to Sell Your Message When it Matters Most. The most natural-sounding speakers are those who know their material cold. So “rehearse to someone, not a mirror, and your performance will become more confident, more natural, and yes, more spontaneous.”

If you’re a comedian, great. But, says Parker, “telling jokes is an art that few can master. The chances are it will fall flat or lead to an embarrassing silence. This means you have blown the vital opportunity to make a good first impression and will struggle to regain the audience and your confidence. A personal anecdote will be a better opener in most cases.” Bonus: You’ve no doubt been telling your best anecdotes at dinner parties for years, so you’ve got a lot of practice with format and pacing.

Dorie Clark, author of Stand Out: How to Find Your Breakthrough Idea and Build a Following Around It, says, “I think the advice to ‘get the audience involved’ by demanding that they yell back responses to you is bonkers. Too many rookie speakers do alienating things like scold the audience for not giving a hearty enough ‘good morning’ or not roaring at the moments the speaker deems appropriate. The audience isn’t there to entertain you, and you’re not leading a revival.” As with any situation, you want to “treat people like adults and professionals.”

Tara Mohr, author of Playing Big: Find Your Voice, Your Mission, Your Message, says that she’s gotten advice to “use slides to make your speech more visual, easier for people to follow, to glean takeaways from.” It’s well-worn advice; witness the ubiquity of PowerPoint. However, says Mohr, “I’d say what I learned from my own experience and from watching other speakers is that some people give a better speech with slides, but many give a better talk when freed of their slides.”