The Ultimate Visual Encyclopedia Of Booze

Authors Ben Gibson and Patrick Mulligan divided the compendium into chapters on beer, wine, and spirits.

“The biggest difference for our process was thinking of the flow of the book, rather than designing for a discrete piece of paper,” Pop Chart Lab’s Rachel Mansfield says. “With a title of A Visual Guide to Drink, we tried to cover everything one would expect to find in such a book, while not becoming an encyclopedia. And we also tried to include a number of interesting yet lighter pieces of content, like the taxonomy of beers with a ‘hop’ pun in their name.”

The dozens of graphics cover irreverent topics—like which celebrities have lent their likeness for liquor branding—alongside flowcharts explaining how tequila is made and maps of whiskey distilleries and wine-growing regions around the globe. Curious about what shape of glass you should serve a Chardonnay in? There’s a gorgeous page illustrating a handful of stemware silhouettes. Gibson and Mulligan present what could be dense, boring information in a beautiful package. Pore over the book, then pour yourself a cold one. Find the hardcover at penguinrandomhouse.com for $30.