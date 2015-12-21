The Best And Worst Branding of 2015

Leading into an election year, branding always gets red, white, and blue. But candidates’ branding wasn’t the only thing that made a splash in 2015. Google gave us a new logo in 16 years. Sonos visualized as something other than a waveform. Pentagram made a brand of premium weed for Snoop Dogg. (Is this real life?) And, yes, the Hillary Clinton campaign broke the Internet. Here are the best and worst moments in branding in 2015.