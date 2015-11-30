Save Space With This Convertible Vanity, Dresser, And Room Divider

Le Valet , a convertible vanity from French studio La Fonction , is the latest piece of furniture to tackle the problem of optimizing space in a small apartment or home. With just a simple wooden frame, the innovative piece triples down on functionality: use it as a vanity, a clothes hanger and a handy partition.

Launched by the product design agency PiKs, La Fonction is on a mission to “realign use and user experience” through products that function in several different ways (see also their compact bathroom sink/cabinet). With Le Valet the design studio achieves that by drawing inspiration from an old-fashioned room divider, complete with a mirror and pull out shelf on one side and rungs on the other. It’s thin, tall frame maximizes vertical space, and three hooks on the back of the mirror are perfect for hanging a coat, robe or towel.

It’s size and versatility aren’t the only things that make Le Valet useful for apartment dwellers–it also helps organize jewelry, jackets, cosmetics, and other items often found strewed about an apartment. In tiny urban spaces, every square inch counts.

Le Valet is available for purchase from La Fonction for 1,450€ (about $1,550).