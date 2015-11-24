advertisement
Save Space With This Convertible Vanity, Dresser And Room Divider

By Meg Miller1 minute Read

In urban apartments where space is tight, a sprawling vanity–as elegant and old Hollywood as it may seem–is not a practical purchase. That is, unless the one your eying is the convertible La Valet from French studio La Fonction.

