New “Star Wars” Google Apps Ask You To Choose Between The Dark Side Or The Light

There has been an awakening . . . in your Google apps. Have you felt it . . . in Google Maps, Gmail or YouTube? The Dark Side. And the Light. Now you can choose which path your Google life will take .

The company has launched Star Wars-enabled apps, including turning YouTube’s progress bar into a lightsaber, dropping Star Wars-related events in your calendar, or the Google Maps cursor becoming either a X-wing or TIE fighter depending on the choice you make. Google’s head of product management Clay Bavor announced it in a blog post, writing there will be more coming between now and opening night on December 18, including “the Millennium Falcon in all its (virtual reality) glory.”

Bavor also said there they’ve hidden a few easter eggs among the apps, “So awaken the force within, and be on the lookout for things from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away . . .”