First New York, Now Chicago: AltSchool Continues Its Rapid Expansion

Micro-school startup founder Max Ventilla has a big ambition. He wants AltSchool–an expanding network of project-based private schools–to have as big an impact on education as his former employer, Google, did on information.

“You don’t want to use a search engine that’s only used by a billionaire; you want to use the search engine that’s used by a billion people,” the serial entrepreneur and father of two young children told attendees of Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival earlier this month, during a tour of the startup’s paint-wet new location in Brooklyn, N.Y. AltSchool, at its core, represents Ventilla’s wildly ambitious plan to upend educational elitism and bring the power of network effects to bear on classroom learning.

Silicon Valley has given that vision an A+, with investors–including Mark Zuckerberg–backing Ventilla to the tune of $133 million.

Now, after announcing in September the opening of its first Manhattan location in fall 2016, AltSchool announced today that it had secured a lease for a location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The K-8 school, with a capacity of 150, will open in fall 2017.

“I think Chicago is potentially a real sweet spot,” Ventilla tells Fast Company. “There’s a very vibrant urban life there with a tremendous amount of resources, but the city also has more available land and less of an intense real estate market than New York or the Bay Area.”

Image: courtesy of AltSchool

Other potential cities on AltSchool’s list, based on factors such as demographics and local regulations, include Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The first AltSchool, located in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, opened its doors in 2013.

“We expanded to Brooklyn so early in order to push ourselves to be different in each market,” Ventilla says. “We think that different places really call for a different flavor of school, and are excited to see something quite different.”