The Food Network’s Duff Goldman Tells Us How To Become Famous

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We sat down with the Food Network’s Ace of Cakes star and Charm City Cakes owner Duff Goldman and asked him for advice on how to become famous doing what you love. Goldman gives us incredible advice on following your passion and having integrity, and why you should, above all, not pursue fame itself. Watch this video, and let us know what you think at #BehindTheBrand.

