The Case For Mindfulness And Meditation At Work

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Some workers start their day at the office with a cup of coffee. Others start their day with the ring of a gong and some self-reflection. On this installment of The 29th Floor, Fast Company‘s Kate Davis and Jill Bernstein talk about the importance of co-mindfulness in the workplace, and how that in turn makes you a better coworker.

