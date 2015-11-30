From Apple’s Next Move To Winter Survival Tips: November’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned what Apple has planned for the future of retail, how Norwegians stay happy through brutal winters, and what it takes for top tech workers to leave name-brand firms.
Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of November.
1. The Norwegian Secret To Enjoying A Long Winter
Norwegians know a thing or two about long, brutally cold winters. They also know how to get through them without being absolutely miserable. A Stanford psychologist who’s traveled to northern city of Tromsø, which lies within the Arctic Circle, explains why residents there aren’t depressed, despite many long cold months—and what the rest of us can learn from them.
2. The Simple Technique To Fit A 40-Hour Workweek Into 16.7 Hours
A tech leader who used to book upward of 80 hours of work each week explains what happened when he discovered a time management method called the Pomodoro Technique. Here’s how it works and the psychology behind it.
3. Apple’s Angela Ahrendts On Where The Company Is Taking Retail Next
The former Burberry CEO took the stage this month at the Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss her past two years as the head of Apple’s retail program. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store as the tech giant looks ahead.
4. How Birchbox Discovered The Beauty Consumer Everyone Else Was Ignoring
Birchbox made a surprising discovery in 2015 after an intensive round of market research. According to cofounder Katia Beauchamp, more than half of Birchbox’s customers felt overwhelmed by the range and cost of beauty products being marketed to them. Joining Fast Company for an exclusive talk at this month’s Innovation Festival, Beauchamp explained how Birchbox successfully reached out to them.
5. Where Google, Apple, And Amazon Employees Want To Work Next
Employees at leading tech companies may have been lured by employers’ name-brand reputations, but according to a new survey data on tech workers, there are a few key factors that can lead them to reconsider. This month we learned what they are.
6. Six Ways Work Will Change In 2016
No matter how quickly technology evolves and markets shift, most workplaces tend not to totally reinvent themselves every 12 months—and that’s probably a good thing. Still, there are some trends under way right now that seem poised to continue to expand throughout next year. Here’s a look at the forecast.
7. What’s Missing From Amazon’s New Parental Leave Policy
Fresh off a scalding New York Times story on its work culture earlier this year, Amazon recently jumped on the bandwagon of top tech companies expanding the parental leave policies they offer employees. This month we learned how Amazon’s new offering stacks up.
8. Seven Habits Of Self-Made Millionaires
By one recent measure, some 80% of millionaires got that way without the help of a trust fund or inherited cash. One expert on the subject explains why, in his view, “It’s often two or three habits that separate the wealthy from those who are financially challenged.”
9. The Surprising Ways The Gender Wage Gap Affects Families
The salary database PayScale recently shared results from a sweeping survey of 1.4 million full-time employees that covers work-life balance and other issues. This month we took a close look at those findings, which (among other things) adds to the discouraging picture we already have of the gender pay gap and its impact on working families.
10. What The New Science Of Happiness Means For Working Parents
Tom Rath, a senior researcher at Gallup, distills over a decade’s worth of findings into a three-part formula for personal well-being. Rath, himself the father of two small children, shares the insight that matters the most for working parents in particular.