From Apple’s Next Move To Winter Survival Tips: November’s Top Leadership Stories

Norwegians know a thing or two about long, brutally cold winters. They also know how to get through them without being absolutely miserable. A Stanford psychologist who’s traveled to northern city of Tromsø, which lies within the Arctic Circle, explains why residents there aren’t depressed, despite many long cold months—and what the rest of us can learn from them.

A tech leader who used to book upward of 80 hours of work each week explains what happened when he discovered a time management method called the Pomodoro Technique. Here’s how it works and the psychology behind it.

The former Burberry CEO took the stage this month at the Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss her past two years as the head of Apple’s retail program. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store as the tech giant looks ahead.

Birchbox made a surprising discovery in 2015 after an intensive round of market research. According to cofounder Katia Beauchamp, more than half of Birchbox’s customers felt overwhelmed by the range and cost of beauty products being marketed to them. Joining Fast Company for an exclusive talk at this month’s Innovation Festival, Beauchamp explained how Birchbox successfully reached out to them.

Employees at leading tech companies may have been lured by employers’ name-brand reputations, but according to a new survey data on tech workers, there are a few key factors that can lead them to reconsider. This month we learned what they are.