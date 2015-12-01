A Five-Step Process To End Overthinking

Shelley Row had good reason to be an overthinker. The daughter of an Air Force pilot who emphasized the value of thinking, she became a transportation engineer in 1984. There weren’t many women in her field, so the pressure to perform in a “man’s world” was intense. And when you’re managing major projects and budgets at the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration—including operations in Georgia during the 1996 Olympics—it’s easy to get stuck in analysis paralysis and overthink things.

Shelley Row

Row was working as a mid-level manager at the Department of Transportation and was struggling with some decisions in her work. She was hoping to move up to the executive level, but felt stuck. She was seeing an employee assistance counselor for personal reasons and that’s when she had her “a-ha” moment.

“She was the first one said to me, ‘Shelley, I’m not interested in what you think. I want to know how you feel.’ That was the moment when I realized there was a whole other dimension that I was not taking advantage of,” Row says.

Suddenly given permission to tap into her gut as well as her brain when making decisions, she says she reached a new level in decision-making. “When I began to integrate what I thought about an issue with how I felt about it, I found a whole different level of intelligence there and that’s what made the difference in my leadership,” she says.

Now a leadership decision-making consultant and author of Think Less, Live More: Lessons from a Recovering Over-Thinker, Row makes her living by helping others get out of the quagmire of overthinking. Use these steps to get yourself unstuck and reach the right mix of information and intuition in your decision-making.

Still an engineer at heart, Row emphasizes that data is an important part of the decision-making process. You can’t just shoot from the hip or rely solely on your gut feelings. Instead, you’ve got to know the elements of the equation you’re trying to solve. What are the factors influencing the problem? Who is involved? What is contributing to the ambiguity about the decision? Sometimes, the data makes the decision clear, she says.

If you find yourself stuck after reviewing the information you need to make a good decision, then you need to engage in a little self-examination, she says. What’s not sitting right? What’s agitating you or making it tough to know what to do? Perhaps the data points to a decision that’s at odds with what you feel you should do. Too many people “shove away” that nagging feeling instead of trying to understand it, she says.